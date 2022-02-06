Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.73). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $241,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 3,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,034. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

