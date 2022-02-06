Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 768,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33.
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Core & Main
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
