Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 792,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,484. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.