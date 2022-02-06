Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to report sales of $728.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.90 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,212 shares of company stock valued at $82,776,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

