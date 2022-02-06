Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.95 Million

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to report sales of $728.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.90 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,212 shares of company stock valued at $82,776,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.