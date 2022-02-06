Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.35 Million

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post $294.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.70 million and the lowest is $294.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

