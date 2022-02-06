Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will report sales of $139.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.54 million and the highest is $141.07 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $535.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $585.03 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $586.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portillos.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTLO shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Portillos stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.