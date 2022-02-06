Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.40 Million

Brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report $410.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $410.80 million. Stride posted sales of $392.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Stride by 38.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stride by 268.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stride by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. Stride has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.