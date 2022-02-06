Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 150,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TowneBank by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

