Zacks: Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 181,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

