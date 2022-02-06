Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 439,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

