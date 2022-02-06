Zacks: Analysts Expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to Announce -$3.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.93 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE EDN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $265.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.79. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

