Zacks: Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

EVRG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 125,140 shares of company stock worth $8,222,655 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

