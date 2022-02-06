Zacks: Analysts Expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million.

FORG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

FORG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 238,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.