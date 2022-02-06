Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Vaxxinity stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16. Vaxxinity has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.77.
About Vaxxinity
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.