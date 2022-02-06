Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

VAXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Vaxxinity stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16. Vaxxinity has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

