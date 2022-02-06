Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.60 Million

Brokerages predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $334.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $380.10 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

OPK stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.