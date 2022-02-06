Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $656.99 million, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

