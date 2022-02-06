Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. REV Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REVG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 188,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $879.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

