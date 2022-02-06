Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Veris Residential also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veris Residential.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

NYSE VRE remained flat at $$16.61 during trading hours on Friday. 461,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,099. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veris Residential (VRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.