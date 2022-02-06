Zacks: Brokerages Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter.

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.26 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

