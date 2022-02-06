Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $33.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares posted sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $139.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 526.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

