Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.85 million and the lowest is $36.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $138.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 265,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 178,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,004,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

