Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.85 million and the lowest is $36.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $138.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 265,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 178,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,004,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.