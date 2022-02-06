Zacks: Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

