Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. 188,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $489.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.