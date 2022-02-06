Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $663,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 181,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

