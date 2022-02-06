Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $663,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 181,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.