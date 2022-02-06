Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

GAMB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,207. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.