Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

GAMB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,207. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

