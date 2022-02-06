Zacks: Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 392,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,910. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.43.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.