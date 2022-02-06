Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Million

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce $11.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $12.50 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.30 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGMS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NeoGames by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.90 million, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

