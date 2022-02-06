Zano Achieves Market Cap of $13.05 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and $142,860.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.32 or 0.99797225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00073512 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00255213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00159710 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00327881 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,053,710 coins and its circulating supply is 11,024,210 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

