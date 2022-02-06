ZClassic (ZCL) Hits One Day Volume of $4,912.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $949,347.69 and approximately $4,912.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00292051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00081535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00111634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

