Zealium (NZL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,708.56 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

