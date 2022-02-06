Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $356,558.36 and $3,917.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.61 or 0.07157487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.56 or 0.99892402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,135,098,950 coins and its circulating supply is 933,143,015 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

