Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00294161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00080256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00108871 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

