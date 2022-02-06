Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,107 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Zendesk worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. reduced their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,866. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,641. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

