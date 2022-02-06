Zero Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Zero has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $902,479.15 and approximately $31,763.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00296478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00080146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00110054 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,036,270 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

