Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $241,715.88 and approximately $26,929.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00042452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00109953 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.