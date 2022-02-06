ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0644 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $129,159.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 104,291,010 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

