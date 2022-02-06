Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.14.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,034,487 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $144.10 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

