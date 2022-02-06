Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Zscaler worth $221,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

