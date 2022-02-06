ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $526,680.17 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

