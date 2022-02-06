ZUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $18,619.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.11 or 0.07147514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,810.63 or 0.99943454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006598 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

