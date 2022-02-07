$0.03 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($16.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $8.05. 1,340,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,027. The stock has a market cap of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

