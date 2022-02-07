-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. 415,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,732,521. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

