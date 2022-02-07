$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,500. The firm has a market cap of $714.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. American Software has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

