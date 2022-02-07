-$0.16 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 144,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.