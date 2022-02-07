-$0.17 EPS Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 42,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the third quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

