-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Evolus stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. 48,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,240. The company has a market cap of $451.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.27. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 513.2% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

