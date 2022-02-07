$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMH Properties.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

