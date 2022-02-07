$0.22 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.44. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

ITRI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 549,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 957.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Itron by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

