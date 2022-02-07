$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. American Assets Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Assets Trust.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 109,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Assets Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

