$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.48. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,191,699 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

